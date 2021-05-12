Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 11-3 victory over the Marlins.

The veteran infielder's fourth hit of the night was a three-run shot to right field that put the exclamation point on a blowout Arizona victory. Cabrera has now collected at least one hit in five straight games, going 9-for-18 with two homers and six RBI over the span. The 35-year-old is slashing .290/.398/.486 overall this season.