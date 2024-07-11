Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Pfaadt (ankle) will start Thursday's game against Atlanta at Chase Field, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Pfaadt's most recent start this past Saturday against the Padres was cut short when he was struck on the left ankle by a comebacker, but he was diagnosed with nothing more than a bruise after X-rays returned negative. The right-hander was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session with no apparent discomfort, so he shouldn't face any restrictions when he takes the hill Thursday on his typical four days' rest.