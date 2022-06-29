Kelly isn't in the lineup Wednesday against San Diego.
Kelly is getting a day off after he went 2-for-6 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last two games. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
