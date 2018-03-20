Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Starting season in Reno
Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Walker produced strong spring training numbers, slashing .302/.388/.605 with three home runs in 43 at-bats. However, there was simply no room for him in the majors with Paul Goldschmidt holding down first base and plenty of other outfielders ahead of him in the pecking order. Walker will instead spend another season toiling at Triple-A as he looks to improve the .979 OPS he produced with the Aces last season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits first home run with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Headed to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Raking at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Leads minors in RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scooped up by Diamondbacks•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...