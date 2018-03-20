Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Walker produced strong spring training numbers, slashing .302/.388/.605 with three home runs in 43 at-bats. However, there was simply no room for him in the majors with Paul Goldschmidt holding down first base and plenty of other outfielders ahead of him in the pecking order. Walker will instead spend another season toiling at Triple-A as he looks to improve the .979 OPS he produced with the Aces last season.