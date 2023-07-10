Sulser (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week and has given up two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over two innings across two appearances.

Sulser has been stuck on the Diamondbacks' 60-day injured list since early April due to a right shoulder strain and will likely need several more appearances at multiple minor-league affiliates before Arizona is comfortable activating him. The 33-year-old has recorded 15 career saves in the majors, but he's coming off a poor 2022 season in Miami and is now working his way back from a long-term injury. Sulser may have to settle for low-leverage work out of the bullpen once he's ultimately activated.