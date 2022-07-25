Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not commit to keeping Martin in the rotation following a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the Nationals, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The right-hander's spot comes due Saturday in Atlanta.

Martin was given first crack at a backend rotation spot after the Diamondbacks designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment. He avoided damage Sunday, allowing one run over four innings despite nine baserunners and just one strikeout. Martin earned an opportunity after showing improvement at Triple-A Reno, which included the development of a curveball to complement a fastball/changeup heavy repertoire. He threw just six of them Sunday -- "It wasn't a pitch he had a great feel for today," Lovullo said. That, compounded with an inability to consistently locate his changeup, made Martin rely heavily on his fastball.