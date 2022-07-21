Martin could be an option to enter the Diamondbacks' rotation after the team designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He has a 5.10 ERA over 12 starts (60 innings) at Triple-A Reno.

Martin had been a candidate a month ago for the rotation, but Arizona went with the veteran Keuchel, who eventually logged a 9.64 ERA with 27 hits and seven walks over four starts (18.2 innings). With a decreasing strikeout rate and increasing barrel rate, the Diamondbacks pulled the plug on Keuchel and are expected to look at one of their young hurlers at Reno, including Martin, who was the key piece in the deal that sent Zack Greinke to Houston three years ago. The right-hander has pitched well in back-to-back starts, most recently firing eight shutout innings for the Aces one week ago. The organization may also consider lefty Tommy Henry, who has a 3.55 ERA over 18 starts (96.1 innings) at Reno.