Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Martin is experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder and will undergo further testing Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Martin fell to his knees in pain immediately after throwing a pitch in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Brewers. It was originally speculated to be an arm/elbow injury for the 27-year-old righty, but it is now confirmed to be the shoulder that is bothering him. A better idea of how long Martin may be out for will come once his test results come back Thursday.