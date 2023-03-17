Martin has been diagnosed with a right lat tendon tear, JJody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
As Jackson notes, this will cause Martin to miss months and not weeks on the injured list. The right-hander was diagnosed with shoulder soreness initially, but imaging revealed the tear. He'll begin the season on the IL, and likely won't be able to help the Diamondbacks until the summer months.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Exits game early•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Has minor-league option left•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Shifting to bullpen role•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Gives up three homers•