Martin was forced to leave Wednesday's spring training game against Milwaukee after throwing a pitch and collapsing to the ground in pain, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Early speculation is calling it an arm injury for the 27-year-old reliever. No official statement has been released yet, but based on the amount of pain Martin seemed to be in, it's possible he may end up having to miss an extended period of time.
