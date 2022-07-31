Martin (0-1) took the loss Saturday versus Atlanta. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings.

All of the runs against Martin came via the long ball. He gave up solo shots to Matt Olson and William Contreras, as well as a two-run blast also to Contreras. Prior to Saturday, Martin hadn't allowed a homer at the major-league level this year. The poor outing raised his ERA to 4.84 and his WHIP to 1.66 through 22.1 innings. He's added 21 strikeouts and 12 walks in seven appearances (two starts), though his spot in the rotation remains only tenuously in his hands. He should be considered likely to start until Zach Davies (shoulder) or Tyler Gilbert (elbow) can return, which likely means Martin is tentatively set for a home start versus the Rockies next week.