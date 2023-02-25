The Diamondbacks were awarded a fourth option for Martin, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
That means Martin can be sent down to the minors this season without the need to pass through waivers. Teams are sometimes given a fourth year for players who have missed large chunks of time due to injury. Martin is in the mix for a bullpen spot this year after pitching mostly as a starter during his career.
