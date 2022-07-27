Martin is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Atlanta.
Coming out of the All-Star break, Martin entered the Diamondbacks' rotation as a replacement for Dallas Keuchel, who was designated for assignment. The 26-year-old right-hander limited the Nationals to one earned run over four innings in his first outing for the big club since May 4, but the outing was marred by the five free passes he issued. Despite Martin's bout with wildness, he looks like he'll get at least one more chance to prove he belongs in the big-league rotation.
