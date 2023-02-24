Martin will pitch as a reliever during spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "He got after it [Thursday]," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He had extremely high velo, really good, sharp breaking balls."

Martin, who topped out at 97 MPH on Thursday, has been impressive early in camp, fueling hope the Diamondbacks can salvage something from the pitcher that was seen as the centerpiece of the Zack Greinke trade four years ago. When the right-hander was acquired, along with three other players, from Houston in 2019, Martin was a starter coming off Tommy John elbow surgery. Subsequent injuries delayed his Arizona debut until 2021. Martin had middling results in both the minors and majors since then, but he's embracing the bullpen role, which may be the best thing for his career at this time.