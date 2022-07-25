Martin allowed a run on four hits and five walks with one strikeout in four innings, taking a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Martin made his first big-league start of the season, but he had trouble finding the strike zone. He threw only 36 of 71 pitches for strikes, though he was able to effectively limit the damage with some help from his defense -- the Diamondbacks turned a double play and picked off a Victor Robles on a stolen base attempt. Martin has a 3.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 18.1 innings in six outings (one start) with Arizona this year. It's not clear if he'll stick in the rotation going forward, but he lines up for a road start in Atlanta next weekend if he gets another start. Martin likely has a path to remain a starter at least until Zach Davies (shoulder) can return, which isn't expected to be until August at the earliest.