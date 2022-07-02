Peralta went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Peralta has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with a pair of homers, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored in his last six contests. He knocked a solo shot in the sixth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth in Friday's win. The veteran outfielder is slashing .248/.316/.464 with 10 long balls, 31 RBI, 23 runs scored, a stolen base and 16 doubles through 247 plate appearances, though it appears he'll continue to be limited to the strong side of a platoon in left field.