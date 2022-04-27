Peralta went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 5-3 victory against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Peralta doubled in the first inning and cracked a 433-foot bomb in the eighth to break a 3-3 tie and give Arizona the eventual win. The 34-year-old will look to build on the solid performance as he was just 5-for-22 with no extra-base hits or walks over his previous seven appearances and is now slashing .237/.292/.424 on the season.