Peralta went 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Peralta, who is batting .091 (2-for-22) against left-handers, was held out of the starting lineup against Los Angeles southpaw Tyler Anderson. The outfielder is hitting .232 (33-for-142) over 45 games but has seen a spike in slugging relative to 2021. Sixteen of Peralta's 33 hits have gone for extra bases, including eight home runs which ties the number he hit over 150 games last year.