Peralta went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over Miami.

Peralta got started by launching a two-run shot off of Pablo Lopez in the first inning. He then knocked Lopez out of the game with his RBI single in the fifth. The veteran outfielder was 0-for-12 in four games since hitting his last homer on April 26.

More News