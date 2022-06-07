Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
