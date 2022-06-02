Peralta went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks couldn't get much going against Kyle Wright, but Peralta was able to extend a hitting streak to six games. During that run, the outfielder is 8-for-21 (.381) four extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs scored. His seasonal batting average has slowly climbed to .247, its highest point since the third game of the season.

More News