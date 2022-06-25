Peralta went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 5-1 loss to Detroit.
Peralta returned to the lineup after missing the series against the Padres with back discomfort. He remains the primary left fielder, but lately Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has sat the veteran outfielder against left-handers, instead going with Jordan Luplow.
