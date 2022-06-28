Peralta will sit against southpaw Sean Manaea and the Padres on Tuesday.
Peralta has now been on the bench against the last eight lefties the Diamondbacks have faced. Jordan Luplow will get the start in left field in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Reaches base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Garners hit in return•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup•