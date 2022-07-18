Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 over the Padres.
Peralta snapped an 11-game homer drought with his 12th blast of the season. The 34-year-old outfielder's playing time has dwindled in 2022, as manager Torey Lovullo has taken to sitting him against southpaws -- just 35 at-bats against lefties. In the final year of a contract, Peralta is a prime candidate to be traded in the next few weeks to a team in need of a left-handed bat.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not part of Monday's lineup•