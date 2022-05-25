Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Kansas City.
Peralta jacked his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning, tying the number he hit over 150 games in 2021. He credits a new swing implemented during the offseason with the help of friend and Astro Michael Brantley, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The new approach worked well in spring training (five HR, .323/.417/.903) but did not carry over into the regular season; however, he stuck with it and is reaping the benefits. Peralta batted just .206 over the month of April, but he's turned it around in 20 May games (.262/.375/.574).
