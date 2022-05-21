Peralta went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Peralta recorded his first multi-homer game of the season during Friday's high-scoring win, and he now has four extra-base hits in his last five games. The 34-year-old has been relatively effective since the start of May, hitting .245 with five homers, a double, 10 RBI and six runs over 16 games.