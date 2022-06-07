Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm.
This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat vs. lefty•