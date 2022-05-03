Peralta will sit Tuesday against the Marlins.
Peralta's off day Tuesday against southpaw Trevor Rogers means he's now been on the bench against the last five lefties the Diamondbacks have faced. Cooper Hummel starts in left field in his absence.
