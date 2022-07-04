Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Peralta went 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and eight RBI over his last seven games, but is generally a case when a left-hander is on the mound for the opponent, he will open on the bench with Carlos Rodon taking the ball for the Giants. Cooper Hummel will cover left field in Peralta's place.
