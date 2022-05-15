Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Peralta will take a seat for the third time in the past five games with southpaw Justin Steele pitching for Chicago. Cooper Hummel will man left field and bat leadoff.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slugs two-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in three runs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench against lefty•