Peralta isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Peralta started in each of the last four games and went 4-for-15 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Julio Urias on the mound for the Dodgers. Cooper Hummel will start in left field and lead off.
