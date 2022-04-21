Peralta isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Peralta went 4-for-12 with a double, a run and a walk in the last three games, but he'll get a breather Thursday since left-hander Josh Rogers is on the mound for Washington. Cooper Hummel will start in left field and lead off.
