Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
With a lefty (Jesus Luzardo) on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Peralta will bow out of the lineup after a stretch of five consecutive starts. Cooper Hummel replaces Peralta in left field.
