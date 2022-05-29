Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Peralta will take a seat with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Dodgers, opening up left field for Cooper Hummel. Peralta had started each of the past five games, going 5-for-20 with a home run, a double and three RBI.
