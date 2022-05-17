Peralta is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Peralta went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Tyler Anderson pitching for Los Angeles. Cooper Hummel and Jordan Luplow will man the corner outfield spots in Game 2.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Swats late homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting vs. lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slugs two-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in Tuesday's lineup•