Peralta went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Peralta's three hits were all singles. He's gone 5-for-11 across his last three games as he continues to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers. The three-hit effort Sunday lifted his batting average for the year to .245 with a .762 OPS, nine home runs, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base in 236 plate appearances.