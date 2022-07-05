Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants.
San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
