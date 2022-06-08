Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Peralta shook off a back injury to return to the lineup for Tuesday's 14-8 loss, finishing the night with an 0-for-4 showing at the dish. With southpaw Mike Minor on the bump for Cincinnati on Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Peralta will cede his spot in left field to Cooper Hummel.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench versus lefty•