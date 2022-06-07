Peralta (back) is starting Tuesday against the Reds.
Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm, but he'll start in left field and bat fifth a day later. The 34-year-old went just 1-for-9 with four strikeouts over the last three games.
