Peralta (back) is starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Peralta didn't appear in either of the last two games due to lower-back tightness, but he'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday. He went 4-for-15 with three doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last four games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains out•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Late scratch Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Monday•