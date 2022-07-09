Peralta isn't in the lineup Saturday against Colorado.
Since left-hander Kyle Freeland is on the mound for the Rockies on Saturday, Peralta will retreat to the bench for the fifth time in the last eight games. Cooper Hummel is starting in left field and batting seventh.
