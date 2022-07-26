Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Giants.
Peralta will take a seat Tuesday after he went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's victory. Jordan Luplow will take over in left field and bat second versus the Giants.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers before break•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw•