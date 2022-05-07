Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.
Peralta was quiet for much of the game but contributed to a three-run eighth inning with a two-run home run. Aside from a three-hit game May 2, the 34-year-old had gone hitless over his last six games. Peralta is now slashing .214/.284/.417 on the season though half of his hits have gone for extra bases.
