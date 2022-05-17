Peralta went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

Peralta's ninth-inning two-run shot off Los Angeles closer Craig Kimbrel brought Arizona within one, but the Diamondbacks were unable to push any additional runs across the plate. The long ball was Peralta's first hit since May 8 -- a stretch of five games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .208/.305/.406 with five homers and 13 RBI on the campaign.