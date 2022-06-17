Peralta isn't starting Friday against the Twins.
Peralta will get a breather after he went 3-for-9 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the last two games. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting third.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm•