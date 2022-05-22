Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
With southpaw Wade Miley on the mound for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Peralta will get a breather in the series finale. Jordan Luplow fills in for Peralta in left field.
