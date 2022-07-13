Peralta isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Although right-hander John Brebbia is starting for the Giants on Wednesday, Peralta will be out of the lineup after he went 1-for-12 with a run, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Jake McCarthy is starting in left field and batting fifth.
