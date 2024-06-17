McCarthy went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

McCarthy was productive despite only generating one hit. He stole second after walking in the first inning, scored Joc Pederson on a fielder's choice in the third frame and plated Pederson again in the fourth on a sacrifice fly before hitting an RBI triple in the sixth. McCarthy's pilfer was his 10th of the campaign, but his fifth of June. He's slashing .279/.365/.409 through 180 plate appearances.