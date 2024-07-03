McCarthy was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller.

McCarthy had been a regular against righties, but his playing time is set to take a hit, as the Diamondbacks welcomed back Alek Thomas from a hamstring injury. Thomas' injury, which kept him out for the last three months, resulted in more playing time for McCarthy. He hits lefties better than Thomas, but the righty-hitting Randal Grichuk (.817 OPS against lefties) should be the primary fill-in for Thomas against southpaws.