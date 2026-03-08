The Diamondbacks optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After being added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster over the winter, Fernandez will make the jump to Triple-A this season after spending the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A Amarillo, with whom he slashed .272/.321/.454 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 510 plate appearances. The 22-year-old from Venezuela is regarded as only an average defender at shortstop, so a move to third base could be in the cards at some point down the road.